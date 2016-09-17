Daventry advice bureau seeks new volunteers

Daventry’s Citizens’ Advice Bureau (CAB) is after new volunteers.

A recruitment information day takes place at Daventry Library on Friday September 23 between 10am and 3pm. A variety of roles are available with the organisation which offers free advice and support on a range issues.

The CAB will also hold its AGM at 7pm Tuesday September 27 in The Abbey Centre, Daventry. The public are welcome.

