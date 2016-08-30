Cyclists seriously injured after collision with car near Towcester

A cyclist suffered serious injuries no Sunday after a collision with a car near Towcester.

The incident happened at around 2pm on August 28 on an unnamed road in Duncote close to the A5.

A silver Peugeot 307 travelling towards Duncote, away from the A5, collided with a pedal cyclist close to the entrance of the Duncote care home.

The 48-year-old cyclist from Towcester suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.