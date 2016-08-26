Court case put back after mum of baby killed by dog taken to hospital

The mother of a baby killed by a dog at a Northamptonshire home has been taken to hospital prior to her sentencing hearing this morning.

Six-month-old Molly Mae Wotherspoon died following an attack by an American pit bull, called Bruiser, at a house in Morning Star Road, Daventry, on October 3, 2014.

Claire Riley, aged 23, Molly-Mae’s mother, admitted owning a dangerously out of control dog and was due to be sentenced at about 10.30am.

She had been involved in a scuffle outside Northampton Crown Court with cameramen working for the national media on her way into the building.

She has now been taken away from the court by ambulance.

Steven Hadley, representing Claire Riley, said of his client: “As she entered court, she was involved in some sort of altercation with the press.

“She was being given shielded by an umbrella and ended up being pushed against a wall.

“She felt unwell and went outside and then collapsed and was doubled up in pain on the floor.

“An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital. She is currently being treated in hospital.”

The sentencing of Riley, of Merrydale Square, Southfields, Northampton, had been adjourned from June due to her pregnancy.

Molly’s grandmother, Susan Aucott, aged 55, of Alfred Street, Northampton was also due to be sentenced after previously admitting being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Judge Sue Carr adjourned the case until 2pm.

