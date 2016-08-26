Court case delayed by nearly three weeks after mum of baby killed by dog is taken to hospital

The sentencing of the mother of a baby killed by a dog at a Northamptonshire home has been adjourned after she taken to hospital prior to her hearing.

Six-month-old Molly Mae Wotherspoon died following an attack by an American pit bull, called Bruiser, at a house in Morning Star Road, Daventry, on October 3, 2014.

Claire Riley, aged 23, Molly-Mae’s mother, admitted owning a dangerously out of control dog and was due to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court at about 10.30am.

She had been involved in a scuffle outside Northampton Crown Court with cameramen working for the national media on her way into the building.

Following that Riley, who is pregnant, was taken away from the court by ambulance.

Steven Hadley, representing Claire Riley, said of his client: “As she entered court, she was involved in some sort of altercation with the press.

“She was being given shielded by an umbrella and ended up being pushed against a wall.

“She felt unwell and went outside and then collapsed and was doubled up in pain on the floor.

“An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital. She is currently being treated in hospital.”

The sentencing of Riley, of Merrydale Square, Southfields, Northampton, had been adjourned from June due to her pregnancy.

Molly’s grandmother, Susan Aucott, aged 55, of Alfred Street, Northampton was also in court to be sentenced today after previously admitting being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

A hearing had been scheduled for 2pm this afternoon for updates on Riley’s condition, but it was moved to an earlier time and a different court room.

Consequently no media were present in court to hear further details.

According to Northamptonshire Police this afternoon, the court was told that Riley was in hospital being treated and was unlikely to be able to attend a hearing today.

The defence and prosecution teams were of a mind that Riley and Aucott should be sentenced together. Therefore, Judge Sue Carr decided to adjourn the sentencing of both women until September 15.

