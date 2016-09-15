Colleagues go for charity chop!

Five brave Daventry District Council employees are facing the chop for charity – they’re cutting off their hair to help poorly children.

Carmel Walker, Nikki Penn, Andrea Hill, Ewa Boczarska and Marie Abel, all from Daventry (pictured), are each donating at least seven inches of their locks to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children suffering with hair loss through cancer treatment.

Doing the honours for them on Friday, 30 September is colleague Kim Graham, also from Daventry, who was a hairdresser before joining the Council.

Along with the charity cut, the group is also planning to hold a cake sale that day at the Council Offices in Lodge Road, with donations from both activities going to the Little Princess Trust and MacMillan Cancer Relief.

Mum-of-two Carmel, a DDC Customer Services Team Leader who lives in Borough Hill, Daventry, said: “Having experienced the effects of cancer and its treatment on family members, this is a cause close to my heart.”

People can help to support the cause by giving donations to the group via their Just Giving fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/300916