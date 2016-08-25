Campion School in Bugbrooke increase achievements in English and maths GCSE

Students and staff at Campion School in Bugbrooke are celebrating for the second week running after receiving another set of examination results.

In the year when the standard of GCSEs continues to be strengthened, changes have occurred at exam board level and new national measures of performance have been introduced, Campion students have achieved highly.

Despite the national decline in results, the school’s outcomes for maths and English increased with 77 per cent of students achieving English at A* to C and 72 per cent achieving mathematics at this level.

Other high results were achieved in subjects such as art, graphics, music, PE, religious studies and textiles, triple science, music, and PE which averaged 92 per cent A* to C.

In addition to these subject performances, the school had some individual successes too.

Mark Leyden and Mark Potts both achieved 10 A* grades and one A, closely followed by Natasha Partridge with nine A*s an A and a B.

In all 18 students achieved outstanding individual results achieving eight or more A*/A grades.

Headteacher Claire Whitmore congratulated students and staff on their results.

She said: “The results reflect not only the hard work and commitment of our students during year 11 but across the past five years at school.

“With so many changes to GCSEs, students were understandably anxious about their results but they have risen to the challenges with a determined focus and I am delighted that their hard work has been rewarded today.

“The remarkable thing about our students is not just their excellent academic ability, but also the extra-curricular activities in which they take part, often achieving extremely high standards in fields such as music, sport and drama.

“A huge amount of credit must also go to our highly skilled teaching staff and to supportive parents too.

“I am delighted for all of our students whose hard work has paid off and of whom I am very proud.”