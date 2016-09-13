Calling all couch potatoes – it’s time to get hot and steamy at fitness open day in Crick

Fitness instructor Sue Whitling wants to show that exercise needn’t be scary – and she’s holding an open day in Crick on Sunday (September 18) to prove it.

She’s keen to reach people who feel that exercise might not be for them – because 10 years ago she was three and a half stones overweight and never exercised at all.

A Vibe Power class

Now she has a thriving business based on helping people feel good about themselves.

Sue said: “I’m not a typical gym bunny – I went from hating exercise to loving it, and I want to show people how much fun it can be.

“People can come and try as many types of exercise as they like for free, and there’s also a nutritionist on hand, so they can book a free health style analysis.

“There are also special classes for children aged 8–12 and 13–16 years.”

Sue’s open day begins at noon at her Sweat studio at Crick Sports Field Community Centre off the Yelvertoft Road.

Her business has boomed in the last four years. She began with 10 clients and she now has more than 500, attending classes including boxing, weights, circuits, step, and cycling.

Most of her classes are built around the Vibe exercise-to- music concept, pioneered by international fitness instructor Delvin Clarke.

She puts her success down to teamwork, saying: “I couldn’t run these classes without all these great instructors I have.

“And I couldn’t have achieved all this without them. They’re all brilliant.”

Sue got the fitness bug when she was persuaded to run a 5k Race for Life to raise money for Cancer Research UK in 2006.

“I was three and a half stones overweight and I didn’t do any exercise at all,” she said.

“It was so hard, but I was determined to do it for my mum. And I began to love it. I ran the Brighton Marathon in 2011 and in the June I qualified as a personal trainer.

“When people come to me who are overweight and unfit I know exactly where they are. And the whole thing about my classes is that they feel good about themselves.

“It’s not a pressured environment, there are no mirrors, everyone is friendly, and everybody encourages everybody else. And, we have a really good laugh.”

For further details please contact Sue Whitling at 0774 8591307.