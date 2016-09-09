Call for public to vote for Daventry Country Park in national award

People who use Daventry Country Park are being asked to support its bid for a national award

.As a Green Flag Award winner, the park has been entered into the 2016 People’s Choice Awards – an opportunity for the public to vote for their favourite green space.

The organisers usually announce just one overall winner, but to celebrate the 20th year of the Green Flag Awards they are this year planning to publish a list of the ten most popular parks and green spaces in the country.

Voting has now opened and will run until Friday September 30, with the winners announced in October.

People can vote for Daventry Country Park by visiting www.daventrydc.gov.uk/countrypark and following the link.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “We are extremely proud of the park’s Green Flag status, a prestigious accolade which recognises its excellent facilities and high maintenance standards, as well as work carried out towards encouraging community involvement, sustainability, conservation and heritage.

“I would ask anyone who enjoys visiting the park to spend a moment voting for it in these national awards, so that we can demonstrate to the nation what a great, popular country park we have here in Daventry.”