Cadets put through paces for awards

Young people from Daventry Air Cadets have been put through their paces to complete the bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

They have been making a splash in preparation for their overnight remote camp by kayak this month.

Cadet Connor Mills, 15, said “I’m getting really good at the capsize drills now!”

Others in the unit have been to Wales to try gorge walking, hill walking and abseiling for a week long camp.

Cadet Matt Slavin, 16, said: “It was great fun if a bit tiring, we all fell in the water at least once.”

Another cadet also got to spend a week working with cadets from all over the country learning all about life in the logistics arm of the RAF. They learnt how to mobilise and move landrovers, plan to feed deployed groups and meet specialists from lots of trades.

The Daventry Air Cadet unit is now recruiting new cadets heading into another fun packed year. If you between 12.5 and 18 years old living in the Daventry area, why not try something different and come along to see what Air cadets get up to.

The Daventry Squadron is based in the cadet centre, Waterloo, Daventry and meets on Mondays and Thursdays between 7.30-9:30pm.

For further information contact Liz Chard e-mail oc.497@aircadets.org