BREAKING: Former police commissioner charged with breaching Data Protection Act

Former Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner Adam Simmonds has been charged with breaching the Data Protection Act.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the decision in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson said:“After a thorough review of the evidence we have decided to charge Adam Simmonds with one offence of breaching the Data Protection Act 1998.

“The case met the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors that there is a realistic prospect of a conviction and it is in the public interest.

“Mr Simmonds’ lawyers have been informed," the statement added.