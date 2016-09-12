Brave Liz goes for charity chop

The landlady of a Yelvertoft pub said goodbye to her hair to raise money for a life-saving defibrillator after her father had a heart attack.

Liz Noakes, who runs the Knightly Arms, called an ambulance after Richard Wilkinson fell to the floor in the pub.

Liz after the shave.

Paramedics who attended him told him that his heart had actually stopped, but the physical jolt when he hit the ground had restarted it.

Liz raised £1,400 in sponsorship after having all her hair shaved off and other fundraising events took place in Yelvertoft to help each the £2,000 target.

The defibrillator is on its way and will be installed outside the pub.