Baby one of 10 suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry at Watford Gap services

A baby girl was one of 10 suspected illegal immigrants found in the back of a lorry at Watford Gap services in Northamptonshire.

Police were called out to the motorway service station at about 1pm on Tuesday and they detained the group of 10 Iraqis, who are believed to have travelled from Calais.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the lorry contained five men, one woman, three children and a baby.

The group have been handed over to immigration services.

The Sun reported an onlooker who raised the alarm after he heard shouts of “no air” from the back of the lorry. The baby is believed to be healthy.