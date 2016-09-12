Applications open for primary or secondary school places in Northamptonshire

Families in Northamptonshire can apply for a primary or secondary school place from today using a new online system.

A new self-service web portal has been launched this year, making it easier to apply online using a mobile or tablet device.

The new system also enables parents to track their applications up to submission and view their child’s allocated school on offer day.

More than 96 per cent of parents who applied for a primary school place for this September submitted their application online, and 93 per cent of secondary school applications were made online.

Applications open for primary, infant, junior and secondary school places from today (Monday).

The deadline for secondary school applications for current Year 6 children who will be moving to Year 7 in September 2017 is 5pm on October 31st and for primary and infant school applications for children who have their fourth birthday between 1st September 2016 and 31st August 2017 is 5pm on January 15th.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children’s services and education Councillor Matthew Golby said: “The vast majority of families apply for a school place online and our new self-service portal makes it even easier to apply on any kind of device, from a mobile phone or tablet to a desktop PC.

“I would encourage parents who are applying for a school place for September 2017 to submit their applications in plenty of time as applications received after the deadline will not be processed until a later wave of allocations taking place for secondary applications from April 2017 onwards and for primary applications from May 2017 onwards.”

The county council’s admissions team is holding a series of events to help parents in making an application and answer any questions they have on the application process.

These events will be held at:

Towcester Library, September 23rd from 10am to 12pm

Rushden Library, October 3rd, from 9.30am to 12pm

Corby Library, October 4th from 10am to 1pm

Duston Library, October 10th from 10am to 12pm

Daventry Library, October 11th from 9.30am to 11.30am

Northampton Central Library, October 12th from 10.30am to 1pm

Kettering Library, October 18th from 9.30am to 11am

Wellingborough Library, October 19th from 10am to 11.30am

To find out more about applying for a school place in Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.

