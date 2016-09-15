A5 closed near Weedon after ‘serious collision’

Emergency services are currently dealing with serious collision on the A5 in Weedon, which happened at about 1pm today (Thursday, 15 September).

The A5 is currently closed in both directions from the A45 crossroads at Weedon to the Church Stowe turning south of Weedon.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

