Let’s hear it for the girls as fifth female born to Daventry family

A Daventry family is seeing pink with the latest addition to their female heavy family.

Baby Amelia-Rose Thorogood makes five generations of girls.

Suzie Jordan, 37, said: “We have nannie, Mary Williams, who is 85, then Judy Ryan who’s 59, then myself, Jasmine, 18, and baby Amelia, who is two weeks.

“We knew Amelia was going to be a girl before she was born - we do outweigh the boys in our family!”

She said the family were excited when Jasmine’s scan revealed she was expecteing a little girl.

Her mum added: “We felt excited she was going to be a girl, but as long as they were healthy, a boy or girl would be loved just the same.

“We couldn’t wait to take the photo of all five generations, it was lovely to get everyone together”

She sad Mary, who has dementia, has been unwell, but the joy of a new baby in the family has given her a new lease of life.

“Nannie has been very poorly, so weren’t sure it was going to happen,” added Suzie.

“But she’s pulled through! which is amazing. My sister had a little girl six weeks ago too and the babies coming along have helped Nannie so much.”