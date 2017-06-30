Lead stolen from Daventry church roof

Lead has been stolen from the roof of a church in Daventry, near the town centre.

The roof of St Augustine’s Catholic Church in London Road, Daventry was accessed by thieves who stole an undisclosed quantity of lead earlier this week.

The theft took place at some point between 7pm on Monday, June 26 and 9am on Tuesday, June 27.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area in recent weeks.

You can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.