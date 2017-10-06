Latest lot of trauma teddies handed out in Daventry will help children in Bangladesh

A Daventry-based charity founder was presented with a batch of knitted trauma teddies to give to the children which her organisation cares for in South Asia.

The handmade teddybears were presented to Valerie Taylor OBE, who established the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Bangladesh, at the charity's weekly bric-a-brac sale by knitter Daphne Bowhill and Cllr Lynne Taylor, the Mayor of Daventry.

CRP has grown since its creation in 1979 from four beds in a disused warehouse, to ten dedicated centres across Bangladesh and is funded by donations from all over the world.

Valerie, who is returning to the South Asian country with the toys later this month, said: “Many thanks to everyone who has contributed to the trauma teddies project.

"Children in Bangladesh do not have toys and will cherish each and every one of them. They will be a valuable tool for our volunteers who work with many people who have been through trauma.”

District residents have raised in excess of £100,000 for the charity, predominantly via sales of bric-a-brac at the Daventry Country Market every Tuesday at the town's United Reformed Church, from 8.30am to 11.30am.

Mrs Bowhill, who has been knitting since she was a child, and runs a regular craft stall at the country market, said: "I was aware of all the hard work the volunteers put in to run the bric-a-brac sale each week and can’t think of a better home for the trauma teddies to go to."

Cllr Lynne Taylor, who handed out knitted toys to firefighters in Daventry last month, added: "Trauma teddies were part of the Daventry Arts Festival for the first time this year and the idea has really taken off.

"We are delighted to continue this project through until next summer’s arts festival and I look forward to making many more deliveries of the teddies to local organisations”

Knitters are welcome to contribute to the project and can drop off any teddies at Daventry Town Council offices on New Street.