Last Well for Life roadshow of the year heads to Daventry district village

For the final time this year Daventry district residents can seek advice on how to improve their health and wellbeing when the Well for Life roadshow visits Moulton.

Daventry District Council has been working in partnership with the Daventry & District Forum, Northamptonshire ACRE and First for Wellbeing to offer the free Well for Life events at venues across the District.

The final roadshow of the year will be at Moulton Community Centre, in Sandy Hill, Reedings, from 11am until 2pm on Thursday, September 28.

The chair of Daventry & District Forum, Gloria Edwards-Davidson, said: “There are so many services out there that can help people live healthier, happier lives, and these events are a great opportunity for people to find out what is on offer in their local community.

"Please join us for what should be a fun day at Moulton’s beautiful new Community Centre.”

The event will feature a variety of promotional stands offering advice and information on a wide variety of subjects, from adult learning to welfare and health, sports, leisure and relaxation.

There will also be free refreshments and homemade cakes, plus a chance to enter a raffle to win a hamper.

Anyone who has difficulty getting to and from the venue can take advantage of free transport, courtesy of Daventry Area Community Transport and funded by Futures Housing Group. To book a lift with them, please phone 01327 871100.

First for Wellbeing is a free health and wellbeing service open to anyone who lives in Northamptonshire. Services include weight and alcohol management, help to stop smoking, social and emotional support, housing and financial advice. Find out more at www.firstforwellbeing.co.uk.