Last chance to vote for Daventry Museum in people’s choice county award

Daventry Museum has been shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award at the prestigious Northamptonshire Heritage Forum Awards 2017.

To support the town’s museum and recognise its volunteers for their work, those wishing to vote must do so s 2nd July.

Voting forms are available at the museum or you can request a form by emailing museum@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk. Voters must be aged 16 and over.

Over the last year the museum has put on a range of informative and engaging exhibitions including Daventry Businesses Past and Present, celebrating the businesses of Daventry; Daventry in 100 Objects, featuring artefacts from the museum stores that have rarely been seen before; Collect-o-Mania showcasing individual collections owned by members of the public; Law and Order telling the story of law and order in Northamptonshire and punishments imposed on criminals from the 1800s onwards; and our latest Transport exhibition, inspired by the town’s involvement in the transport industry featuring various forms of transport, some of which were made in Daventry.

The museum does not charge an admission fee and all events and activities are provided free of charge, such as the award-winning British Science Week Event which included a series of family friendly and hands on activities, attracting 140 visitors in March this year.

The museum not only caters for schools and families but welcomes other community groups.

The winner will be announced at the Awards ceremony on 20th July at Sulgrave Manor, Sulgrave.

Contact Daventry Museum on 01327 301246 for more information. You can also reach the museum via museum@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk or by post at Daventry Museum, Daventry Town Council, 3 New Street, Daventry, NN11 4BT.