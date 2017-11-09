Last chance for Daventry District residents to register for energy switching scheme

Daventry District residents have until the end of the month to take advantage of the cheap gas and electricity tariffs secured by an energy switching scheme.

The Big Switch scheme is a joint effort between Daventry District Council and its switching partner iChoosr to use collective purchasing power to secure better energy deals for residents.

Everyone who registers for the scheme is entered into a collective, with energy companies then invited to bid for their custom in an auction.

Because the auction is an opportunity for energy companies to secure thousands of customers in one go, the deals they offer in a bid to win that auction are often better than those advertised to the general public.

The autumn auction took place in October, but iChoosr decided to keep the registration process open, to give as many people as possible an opportunity to take advantage of the cheap tariffs secured.

People have until 5pm on Tuesday, 28 November to register for the autumn scheme online or over the phone on 01327 871100.

Registration is quick and easy, with just an annual energy bill or evidence of annual energy usage required to complete the process. There is no obligation to switch and no fees or charges involved whether people decide to switch or not.

Councillor Jo Gilford, environment portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “Since we launched the scheme in December 2014, it has helped over 900 households in our district switch to cheaper energy tariffs, making an average saving of £232 on their bills.

“Switching energy suppliers can be daunting, but this makes it easy, so I would encourage residents to register and find out more – it takes just five minutes, and there’s no obligation to switch at the end of the process, so you have nothing to lose by signing up.”