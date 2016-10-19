Kopparberg recalls cider over fears bottles may shatter

Bottles of popular Kopparberg cider are being removed from the shelves at Asda supermarkets amid fears the glass may shatter.

The Swedish cider firm recalled 750ml bottles of its Sparking Rose Strawberry and Sparkling Rose Raspberry ciders after reports of several breaking.

The affected bottles, which are only available at Asda, have best before dates up to and including 6 April 2018.

Kopparberg is urging customers not to open the bottle or drink the contents and to “carefully” dispose of the bottle immediately.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “If you have bought any of the products do not attempt to open the bottle or drink the contents.

“Instead handle the bottle carefully and dispose of immediately.”

A spokesman for Kopparberg said: “If you have purchased either of these Kopparberg products, please handle with care and dispose of the bottles in your household waste.

“The drink itself is not affected, although it is recommended that you don’t open it.”

He said no other Kopparberg products are believed to be affected.