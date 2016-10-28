Knife crime campaign ends in Wellingborough

A two-week operation to tackle knife crime in Wellingbrough was a success, according to police officers working in the town.

he education and awareness campaign has seen officers visit schools in the town to talk to students about the dangers of carrying knives as well as test purchase operations with police cadets.

There have also been additional patrols in the Hemmingwell and Queensway areas of the town where officers have used a search wand when utilising their stop and search powers.

Knife amnesty bins have also been in place at Wellingborough Police Station for anyone who has wanted to safely dispose of a knife.

PCSO Chris Howard, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to tackle issues such as knife crime in a bid to make our towns safer places for people to live and work.

“We know school children are often encouraged by older teenagers to get involved in carrying knives, so we have spent a lot of time working with schools to deliver some training as part of the Fearless campaign.

“We have worked closely with licensed premises and have also conducted some test purchase operations, using police cadets to try and buy bladed articles from local retailers.”

Police in Wellingborough and East Northants are continuing to work closely with partner agencies and community groups to tackle drug related violence and are appealing for anyone who may have concerns about a young person, or who is concerned about suspicious activity where they live to contact them on 101. Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.