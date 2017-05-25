Kilsby Primary School pupils enjoy day out on canal

To celebrate the forthcoming Crick Boat Show the Canal & River Trust invited 27 primary school pupils on a trip along the Grand Union Canal in Braunston.

The children from Kilsby Primary School were first treated to a 30-minute canal boat trip.

Kilsby Primary School pupils

Later they were taught about the history of their local canal and the wildlife that lives there through a series of activities led by Canal & River Trust explorers, including a canalside walk, canal boat tour, plus water safety and ‘build a canal’ lessons.

Miss Townsend-Kennedy, teacher at Kilsby Primary School, said: “Canals are wonderful places for children to visit and we are really pleased our Year 3 and 4 children have been given this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a canal adventure day and be taught about water safety.

“They have all been very excited about this extra treat and I’m sure they will learn lots about the history of our canals and the animals that now live there.”

The 2017 Crick Boat Show & Waterways Festival will be held 27-29 May at Crick Marina, near Daventry and is Britain’s biggest inland waterways festival.

The annual event, which showcases the inland waterways industry, is organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, and is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors.

Elaine Stanley, Canal & River Trust education co-ordinator, said: “Canals are fantastic places for families to enjoy spending time outdoors by the water - walking, boating, fishing and wildlife watching.

“People in Northamptonshire are lucky to have 58 miles of the Grand Union Canal passing through their county and we are keen to encourage the next generation to make the most out of their local waterways.

“At next weekend’s Crick Boat Show – where all children aged 16 and under can get into the show for free – people can enjoy a fun day out by the water and find out more about our wonderful canal network, with free boat trips, hundreds of exhibitors from across the canal world, live music, children’s activities in the Canal & River Trust marquee, dozens of boats to look round and a large variety of food and drink stalls.”

Children aged 16 and under go free to the show and adult tickets are £15 and senior citizens and concessions are £13.50 on the day.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970.