Kids had a spooky good time at Daventry Country Park

Daventry Country Park was looking suitably scary on Monday as hundreds of children enjoyed the annual Spooktacular.

Youngsters wore wonderful costumes to take part in the fancy dress competition, while storyteller Karen Rogers had visitors spellbound with some ghoulishly good tales in the Visitor Centre.

Henry (4) and Ava (5) OPray

In the Sensory Garden, The Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership (NorPIP) charity hosted pumpkin carving, craft and biscuit decorating sessions.

The event also featured a trick or treat trail around the park supported by volunteers from Cummins, and an inflatable slide from Crazy Horses.

The Spooktacular was sponsored by Specsavers in Daventry and organised by Daventry District Council in partnership with NorPIP, a charity which helps parents who are struggling to form a secure attachment with their babies.

Chairman of Daventry District Council, Cllr Alan Chantler, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the activities and the children wore some magnificent costumes, which made judging the fancy dress competition extremely difficult. Thank you to all our sponsors and partners for helping to make the event such a success, and I would also like to thank all the families who came along to enjoy the day.”

The story telling session with Karen Rogers

Ron Sawbridge, Founding Chairman of NorPIP with the winner of the 3-6 costume competition