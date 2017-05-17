Key deadlines for Daventry District residents ahead of General Election

Residents are being reminded of some important deadlines in the run-up to the General Election on June 8.

Poll Cards are being sent to homes throughout the Daventry constituency, which includes Daventry District as well as to two wards from the borough of Wellingborough (Earls Barton and West) and the South Northamptonshire district wards of Harpole & Grange, and Heyfords & Bugbrooke.

The cards tell people the location of their polling station, with those living in Daventry town centre asked to pay particular attention as the location of their station may have changed from recent elections.

People who are not already registered to vote have until 11.59pm on Monday, May 22 to register in time for the General Election. The quickest and easiest way to do this is at www.gov.uk/registertovote

The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, May 23. Once people have received their postal vote they should mark their vote on the ballot paper and send it back so that it arrives by close of poll, which is 10pm on Thursday, June 8.

Anyone who cannot get to a polling station and wishes to appoint someone to vote on their behalf must apply for a proxy vote by 5pm on Wednesday, May 31, though if an elector falls ill after this date they may be able to apply for a proxy vote up to 5pm on June 8.

Proxy and postal vote application forms can be requested by contacting Daventry District Council’s Electoral Services team at electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk or on 01327 871100.