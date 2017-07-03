Keeeeep dancing! Ian and Georgia take the crown at Strictly Daventry 2017

The winners of this year’s Strictly Daventry dance competition were crowned on Saturday night in front of friends, family and dance fans.

Strictly Daventry 2017, presented by Kate Fisher Dance Academy, took place at Everyone Active Daventry Leisure Centre on Saturday, July 1.

Hundreds of spectators watched on as Ian Southon, owner of C2 Gents Stylist in Daventry, and dance partner Georgia Owen won.

Judges on the night were All England Dance champion Kerry Dennehy, winner of the UKA Stars at Blackpool competition Libby Williams and John Malone of KIPA Professional Haircare who judged presentation.

Organiser Kate Fisher said: "I would like to thank everyone involved in this year's event, all the experienced dancers, the helpers, Everyone Active Daventry Leisure Centre, Alpine Carpets, KIPA Haircare and to the competitors who went from complete beginners to putting on fantastic good quality performances in eight weeks.

"You are all amazing and it's been a privilege to work with you all."

The judges' scores and audience votes were added together to find the winner, and Ian and Georgia won in both categories.

Second place went to Daventry town councillor Aiden Ramsey and his partner Lottie Mann, with third place going to Daventry College centre coordinator Jo Davies, who was partnered by Sheldon Kane. Each couple performed one Latin and one ballroom dance

The audience was treated to show dances from children from the academy, as well as a special performance from top competing couole Jamie and Selina.

Strictly Daventry has so far raised £4,502 for Friends of Danetre Hospital and Helping Harry, with donations continuing to come in.



