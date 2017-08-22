Jewellery stolen just before wedding was about to take place near Daventry

Thieves stole jewellery just before a wedding was about to start at a top hotel near Daventry.
The theft at Fawsley Hall was discovered at about 9am on Sunday, August 13, when the jewellery was found to have been been taken from a make-up room prior to the wedding of the victim's daughter.
The following items have been confirmed as stolen: A Treso multi-coloured stone bracelet and matching earrings, 9ct gold single stone diamond earrings, a 9ct gold trilogy piamond pendant, with diamonds graduating in size and the largest at the bottom was 0.50ct.
They also stole a 9ct three-coloured gold platted herringbone.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111
