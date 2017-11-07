Items wanted for Daventry Museum's next exhibition

Daventry Museum is seeking objects for its next sport and leisure-themed exhibition.

From January 13 to April 27 new displays will showcase Daventry's hobbies and sports of the past to present, from football to fishing, skating to swimming, and gardening to golf.

Alongside its own collection of items, Daventry Museum is also calling for the public to share its objects, archives and memories of sports teams or clubs from the area.

The museum would also like to welcome anyone who wants to be involved in one of its Saturday open days by way of sport or hobby demonstrations or to showcase your club.

Contact the museum on 01327 301246 for more information, or via email (museum@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk) or post (Town Council, 3 New Street, Daventry, NN11 4BT).