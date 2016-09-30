‘It’s all about the gravy,’ says Northamptonshire chef whose pub makes The Best Roast in the Midlands

The Narrow Boat at Weedon pub is proudly displaying the award on its wall after a Best British Roast Dinner judging panel, led by food critic Charles Campion, gave them the good news that it was the best joint in the region.

And head chef Kirsty Collins said: “It felt pretty awesome to be chosen for making the best version of what is the favourite English meal.

“To be honest, I’m always working on Sundays so I never get to taste anyone else’s roasts, but I know we do a good one.”

Kirsty said the Narrow Boat goes by the principle that proper gravy is the key to tantalising the taste buds of customers but there are a number of factors that elevate it.

She said: “It’s all about the gravy. We make it properly with bones and veg and it’s a long process. You’ve got to do it slowly.

“But you have to have all the elements - top quality meat from the butcher like our orchard-reared pork or our Herefordshire beef, which is matured for 28 days and has marbling for extra flavour.

“And we fluff up the roast potatoes in the colander then crisp them with beef fat. Nice big Yorkshires are important too.”

Having won the regional title for the Midlands, The Narrow Boat - which is off the A5 near the Grand Union Canal - will now go head-to-head with the other four regional winners before one of them will be crowned with the national title of Best British Roast Dinner 2016 next week.

To celebrate, this Sunday the Narrow Boat will offer a one-off dish of chicken with sausage meat-stuffed legs roasted in a pan.

