Indoor climbing facility to open in Daventry village

A brand new indoor climbing facility will open in Daventry District next weekend.

The Weedon Project offers customers the chance to try bouldering, a form of climbing done on shorter walls and without ropes.

The centre, the only one of its kind in the area, is due to open on Saturday, November 25.

“If you haven’t climbed before you can give us a call and arrange an induction session,” said 31-year-old interior designer Cat Fox who, along with husband Rob, 30, who came up with the idea for the Weedon Project.

She added: “Bouldering is accessible to anyone.

“You don’t need to buy a climbing rope or learn how to tie a knot.”

The Bugbrooke's couple's idea comes at a time when rock climbing continues to grow in popularity and is now an Olympic sport having been announced as part of the programme for Tokyo 2020 in August 2016.

“It’s become part of the 2020 Olympics and that’s been a massive uplift for the sport," said Cat.

“The interest, from a business perspective, has grown exponentially.

“It’s really great to see the sport grow.”

Memberships for the Weedon Project are £3 for the year, with members paying £8 per session. A session is valid for an entire day.

Climbing shoes can be hired from the centre and group packages are available.

The Weedon Project is in Unit 5D at the Royal Ordnance Depot.