In pink for cancer charity

Staff at a hair salon in Woodford Halse are tickled pink with their recent fundraising success.

Top to Toe customers in Station Road have given donations to charity in return for pink hair streaks.

A cake sale was also held at the salon which helped to raise £1,094 for Wear it Pink, a fundraising drive that runs throughout October for breast cancer.

Salon staff Karen Zawisza, Roxanne Zawisza, Becky Mitchell and Amber Shaw would like to thank generous customers, friends, family and people of Woodford Halse for helping to raise funds - and awareness - for the breast cancer charity.

Karen, who runs Top to Toe, said: “We wanted to do something because of the amount of people who have passed through our doors who have been affected by cancer.

“It’s a fantastic amount to raise and we dont know how to thank everyone enough.”