Improvements to ‘at capacity’ junction in Daventry backed by planners

Requirements to improve a main junction in Daventry have been backed by planning officers.

The junction of Western Avenue and London Road is described as being ‘at capacity’ and that improvements are required if extra homes are to be built in the area.

The issue has arisen due to the planned new homes to be built on the playing fields of Northampton College, off Badby Road West.

The new homes would mean extra traffic, and in the planning approval a condition was attached saying the developers must improve the London Road/Western Avenue junction along with that at Badby Road West and Yeomanry Way.

An application has been made by the developers to remove that condition, and is set to be discussed by Daventry District Council’s planning committee tonight (Wednesday) – the application to remove the condition is recommended for refusal by officers.

The report states: “Evidence shows the junction with Western Avenue and London Road is at capacity, and works are required for the free flow of traffic, as well as the safety of those using the highway.”

The highways department objects to the removal of the condition, but Daventry Town Council has supported removing it.

The town council says improving the London Road junction could see more traffic using Western Avenue and potentially make it into a rat-run, making the situation worse and not better.

Western Avenue was originally constructed as the town’s first bypass for traffic heading to Coventry. The London Road junction was originally designed so most traffic went on to Western Avenue, with vehicles travelling to the town centre having to turn off the road. But when the replacement A45 bypass was built Western Avenue was downgraded and the junctions at either end were reconfigured to deter large vehicles continuing to use the road.