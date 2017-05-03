Important information ahead of Daventry and Northamptonshire elections

Daventry District Council is reminding voters in the district what they need to know to have their say in the upcoming local elections.

Residents will go to the polls on May 4to vote in the Northamptonshire County Council elections.

A by-election to elect a Daventry District Councillor for Long Buckby Ward (also covering Long Buckby Wharf, Guilsborough, Watford and West Haddon) is also taking place.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and residents should have received a card with details of their local polling station.

You can check your polling station online by inputting your postcode at http://mapping.daventrydc.gov.uk.

When voting at a polling station, it is helpful to have your polling card with you, but if you don’t have it you can still vote.

The only exception to this rule is anonymous electors, who must present their poll cards in order to vote.

Polling station staff will give people ballot papers for the county council elections and voters in Long Buckby Ward will also receive a ballot paper for the by-election.

Staff will not be able to give people ballot papers if they arrive at after 10pm.

Counting of the votes in the Long Buckby by-election will take place overnight and the result will be published via the district council’s webiste, Twitter and Facebook accounts once declared.

The county council count will take place at Kettering Conference Centre from 2pm tomorrow (Friday) and the results will be announced on www.daventryexpress.co.uk as they are declared.