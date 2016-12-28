Hundreds turn out to see Northamptonshire hunt at its traditional Boxing Day meet

The Grafton Hunt met for its traditional event on Boxing Day with hundreds of people turning out to see the riders, horses and dogs.

The hunt and supporters gathered in the grounds of Easton Neston House outside Towcester on Boxing Day morning.

Micky Wills leading the Grafton Hunt. Photos by Paul Howard Photography.

Charles Smyth-Osburne, who was master of the hunt on the day, said: “Boxing Day is our traditional show day where many members of the public come along to Easton Neston.

“This year I would say there were about 500 to 600 people there to see us, along with about 80 people on horses.

“It was a great day for it because it was sunny and not too cold. And it’s a nice walk out to Easton Neston to burn off that Christmas dinner.”

The hunt gathered at 11am and spent 45 minutes with the public before setting off.

Nick Hamlet, 2, showing off his Christmas present of a toy hobby horse to a real horse along with dad Chris Hamlet. Photos by Paul Howard Photography.

Mr Smyth-Osburne said: “We did a parade around the park and did a couple of jumps for people, then we rode off into the countryside.

“We lay trails that we then attempt to follow. We get to see parts of the countryside that aren’t open to the public thanks to the landowners.”

The hunt traditionally met in Towcester Market Square on Boxing Day, but decided to make the move to Easton Neston due to the potential clash between the crowds of people, horses and dogs, and the busy A5 which runs through the square.