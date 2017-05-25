How's business in 2017? Northamptonshire Chamber wants to hear from county firms for quarterly survey

Businesses in Northamptonshire are being asked for their feedback on trading in the second quarter of 2017.

Northamptonshire Chamber’s has launched its annual Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) which takes a snapshot of the local economy.

Results from the online survey are given to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) along with the other 52 accredited Chambers. They are then passed onto the Government and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), providing them with an accurate national economic overview.

The findings from the national QES are also widely used by the media, politicians and economists.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s Quarterly Economic Survey is a regular independent business survey and forms part of the largest and most representative survey of its kind in the UK. It’s your time and contribution towards this survey every quarter that makes this the UK’s leading private sector indictor of the UK economy since 1989.”

To take part please click visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DLBSJSQ

The survey will remain open until Monday June 12.