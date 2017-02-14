Housebuilder hands apprenticeship to carpenter on its Crick development site

A housebuilder has welcomed a new apprentice to its development site in Crick as part of its investment in talent.

Jake Schultz, 18, accepted Barratt Homes’ offer which will see him train with top industry professionals at the St Margaret’s View development four days a week while he continues his college studies.

Mr Schultz, currently on a NVQ Level 2 in carpentry course at Moulton College, said: “I stumbled across the apprenticeship application by accident and knew immediately that it was something I wanted to pursue.

“Barratt Homes has a brilliant reputation and it’s great to be able to work with experienced carpenters and utilise their knowledge.

“So far it’s been a great experience and it’s really helped me learn new skills that will help me in the future.

“Barratt Homes is known for looking after its staff and there is room to progress, which is very promising for an apprentice like me starting out.”

Andrew Swindell, managing director of Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jake to the team and I’m happy to hear that he is settling in well.

“Apprenticeships are a great way for students to gain hands on experience away from a classroom environment.”