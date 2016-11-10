Hotel room in Weedon damaged after people broke in

A Weedon hotel room was left with damaged bed linen, cigarette ends and rubbish on the floor, and dirty crockery in the sink.

Offender/s entered the hotel room through a rear patio door between 6.30pm and 11pm on Monday October 17 – details of the incident were released today (Thursday November 10) by the police.

Police have released a CCTV image of four people they’d like to speak to in connection with the alleged incident. They are all male and all wearing dark, hooded tops with the hoods up.

Officers would like to speak to the people pictured and they, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.