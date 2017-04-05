Hosts urge Northamptonshire hoarders to come forward for new series of Channel 4 show

Award winning show, 'Find It, Fix It, Flog It' presented by Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien is looking for contributors based in Northamptonshire for an upcoming new series.

The Channel 4 production is on the hunt for people in Towcester and the surrounding area with barns, sheds and garages filled with any unwanted items, which can be turned into a nice little earner.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It

This can be anything from an old piece of furniture, which needs a little bit of love, to a broken-down motor that is gathering dust.

The duo will take away two items each to work on and add as much value to them as possible. These are then sold on with all profits made going directly to the owner.

The team are going to be in the area within the next couple of weeks.

If you want to take part, email: takepart@yetitelevision.com.