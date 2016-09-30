Homeless man ‘repeatedly kicked’ in unprovoked attack in Towcester

A homeless man, who was sleeping at a recreation ground in Towcester, was subjected to an unprovoked assault.

The man was on the recreation groun off Islington Road when sometime between 10pm and midnight on Wednesday September 28 he was attacked.

Police say that during the unprovoked attack the victim was repeatedly kicked to the upper body causing bruising to the torso.

It is believed the offenders would have run away from the scene along Islington Road.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Hopkins. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.