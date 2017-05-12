Historic Yelvertoft manor has links to Oliver Cromwell

An historic tudor manor in Yelvertoft with links to Oliver Cromwell is on the market for £2,150,000.

Cromwell stayed at The Manor in June 1645 on the eve of the Battle of Naseby.

Renowned actor George Robey, painter Augustus John and conductor Toscanini have also graced the halls.

Notoriety was secured in 1922 when the property’s then owner Mr Malcolm, awarded the Military Cross for conspicuous bravery, secured his place in the history books for entering a plea of self-defence and being acquitted at the Old Bailey of murdering his wife’s lover.

Partly Tudor with later additions, including a two-storey extension to the rear, this 16th century listed manor house retains many beautiful period features form the era.

The seven bedroomed property also includes a two bedroomed coach house, which dates from 1893.

It has four reception rooms, drawing room, dining room and family/breakfast room is open-plan to the kitchen. Upstairs are seven bedrooms, five of which feature original fire places.

Contemporary features include four designer bathrooms and a modern kitchen complete with an Aga. Air conditioning in the cellar currently suits its purpose as a gymnasium. It has stables, gardens and paddocks on a plot of 4.8 acres.

The Manor is being sold through Michael Graham estate agents, telephone 01604 611011 or visit michaelgraham.co.uk