Historic England reveals Northamptonshire church is no longer 'at risk'

The Church of All Saints at Braunston has been removed from Historic England’s latest at-risk register after repairs have been completed following Heritage Lottery grants.

The church is now in good condition, it says. But Old St John’s Church at Boughton has been added.

The church has been what is described as “a picturesque ruin” for many years but the masonry is badly eroding, Historic England says. Work is on-going to secure funding for repairs.

Ben Robinson, Heritage at Risk principal for Historic England in the East Midlands, said: "Historic England continues to invest grant aid and to dedicate time and expertise working with owners, developers and communities to find solutions to rescue precious sites so people can continue to enjoy them and the stories they tell about our past.”

"Across the region 25 sites have been removed from the Register and 37 sites have been added to the Register because of concerns about their condition, including 23 places of worship. Over the past year, Historic England has offered £1.3 million in grants to help 21 of the region’s best loved and most important historic sites.

"The Heritage at Risk Register 2016 reveals that in the East Midlands, 124 grade I and II* listed buildings, 135 scheduled monuments, 117 places of worship, 6 registered parks and gardens and 73 conservation areas are at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate change. There are 455 assets on the East Midlands Register, 37 more than in 2015," he added.