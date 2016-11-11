Heroes celebrated at Northamptonshire Sports Awards

With another incredible year of sporting achievements in the county to reflect upon, the 12th Northamptonshire Sports Awards last night at Sywell Aerodrome celebrated Northamptonshire’s sporting finest.

Celebrating the achievements of our sporting stars, up and coming athletes, coaches, volunteers and the unsung heroes of sport, about 400 people gathered to share in the celebration.

Performance Coach of Year � Winner � Tracy Whittaker-Smith

Among the highlights were appearances from some of our stars at Rio 2016.

Ellie Robinson claimed a hat-trick of awards including the Northamptonshire Sports Personality of the Year, for which she received a standing ovation.

Northampton Town players Marc Richards and David Buchanan picked up the award for Performance Team of the Year after their phenomenal season, winning Sky Bet Division 2.

Chants of “Cobblers” rang out as they collected the award to the very familiar Liquidator theme song.

Performance Team of Year � Winner � Northampton Town FC

In all, 21 awards were given out and even more people were recognised for their contribution and dedication to sport in Northamptonshire.

Full details of all of the winners of each category are as follows:

Performance Coach of the Year sponsored by Moulton College

Tracy Whittaker-Smith, Team GB, Northampton Trampoline Gymnastics Club

A truly historic year for Tracy, having helped Team GB women to two places at Rio 2016 for the first time. Both went on to qualify for the Olympic finals, with Bryony Page winning an Olympic Silver medal, the first ever trampoline medal for Team GB. She also coached Kat Driscoll to sixth and Nathan Bailey ninth places. Tracy has been instrumental in improving the sport in the last 4 years, creating a professional and productive environment for trampoline gymnasts.

Community Coach of the Year supported by BBC Radio Northampton

Arthur Daly, Head Coach at Kings Heath Boxing Club

Arthur is the Head Coach at Kings Heath Boxing club and this year has helped the club achieve club mark, has grown participation at the club, has coached 10 boxers to Area Championship titles, coached 4 boxers to a range of national titles, with one boxer winning silver at the European Championships. Arthur coaches in excess of 30 hours per week.

Young Leader of the Year supported by Manor School and Sports College, Raunds

Harriet Palmer

A member of Kettering Swimming Club, Harriett has always helped other swimmers attending galas, but has started to become a young coach and is the swimming club’s athlete representative on the County Swimming Association

Volunteer of the Year sponsored by The University of Northampton Department of Sport, Exercise and Life Science

Tracy Pepper

Tracy is a key volunteer within the Weetabix football league. Her roles include helping clubs to achieve charter standard, arranging coaching courses, sits on the women and girls league and most recently has helped the league move its player registration system online. A huge undertaking and achievement. She is also the secretary of a local club.

Primary Sport School of the Year supported by Northamptonshire County Council

St Patricks Primary School, Corby

A School Games Mark Gold school, every child is able to access opportunities for activity. The school delivers 2 hours curriculum PE, has a popular sports crew and have increased their play ground activities. The School has a range of after school clubs, with 65% of students accessing these opportunities. Change 4 Life is also very popular with our children. OFSTED commented on the breath and quality of the school’s PE curriculum.

Secondary Sport School of the Year sponsored by Wellingborough Norse

Northampton School for Boys

Named the best state school for Sport in England by the national School Sport Magazine, NSB provides an outstanding PE curriculum, over 80 extra-curricular clubs a week (attended by over 50% of pupils) and are national Schools’ Football (U15) and Rugby Champions (U18), with 7 basketball teams with national rankings.

PE & School Sport Premium Impact Award sponsored by Create Development

Standens Barn Primary School

The school has developed the quality of its teaching, have improved their playground into a more active space with dedicated zones; took part in more school sport competitions, both within the school and outside of school. The funding has also been used to provide clubs and in some cases subsidise the cost of pupils attending local clubs

Community Team of the Year supported by Grendon Outdoor Learning

Northampton Express Fours

July 2016 saw the team become county champions. Representing Northamptonshire at the Bowls England National Fours competition, the team played and won five matches over 4 days, beating teams containing England players. The team beat Devon in the final to become Bowls England National Champions and will now represent England at the British Isle Championships in 2017.

Performance Team of the Year sponsored by MHA MacIntyre Hudson

Northampton Town Football Club

The Cobblers had a fantastic season. Against the backdrop of off-the-pitch issues including a new stand and new owners, the team managed to win League 2, combining a club record unbeaten run and managed 9 successive games without loss. The Cobblers have also made a solid start to the new season and are currently in eighth position in League 1.

Active Workplace of the Year supported by First For Wellbeing

Parklands Primary School, Northampton

Parklands Primary School continues to be a very active workplace, using the staff’s commitment to physical activity as a motivating tool for pupils. The school has taken part in all Workplace Challenge events, regularly participate in running events, such as the Park Run, half marathons and tough mudder events. ALL Staff are involved and continue to log activities on the Active Workplace website, using their commitment to physical activity as a means of raising money for charity.

Get Active Award sponsored by Places for People

Laura Martin

Diagnosed with Emphysema and Polymyalgia Rheumatica, Laura uses exercise to keep the diseases in check. As a non-swimmer, Laura signed up to a 10 week programme of lessons for women only and can now swim up to 52 lengths. Laura has lost weight and has made many new friends.

Disabled Sports Person of the Year sponsored by Places for People

Eleanor Robinson

An outstanding year, breaking 9 British Para records, 1 World record and 1 Paralympic record when she took the gold medal in the 50m Butterfly at the Rio Paralympics.

She also won Bronze in the 100m Freestyle, just touching out team mate Ellie Simmonds, one of her inspirations in the sport.

Community Club of the Year supported by Club Matters

Brackley Squash Club

In the past year the club has achieved club mark accreditation, increased membership by 71%, increased female membership by 19% and juniors by 50%. They have also accessed funding to improve the club’s facilities and have entered additional teams in to county leagues.

Sports Project of the Year supported by Northamptonshire County Council

Waendel Leisure Centre, Wellingborough

A 10-week programme of lessons for non swimmers or returners to the sport. This included the opportunity to learn, to socialise and adjustments made to the venue to help with body confidence. Many of the original group continue to swim and the project now provides two classes, both of which are full.

Young Sportswoman of the Year sponsored by Aspirations Wellbeing

Eleanor Robinson

Young Sportsman of the Year sponsored by Tresham College

Isaac Akers

The plan for this season was for Isaac to be selected for the GB squad at the European Junior Championships.

Isaac easily achieved the time needed and produced a superb run (8th fastest in the world) to finish 5th in the 3000m final, one second away from a medal.

He also won two Golds at the British Cross Country event.

Local Sportswoman of the Year sponsored by Ricoh

Meghan MacLaren

A +5 handicap (the lowest handicap registered by the 8,5000 golfers in Northamptonshire), is ranked number 39 in the world (Amateur), Meghan has won 8 times on the US College circuit.

She has represented England and played in the 2016 Curtis Cup, the ladies amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup. Meghan sank the winning putt!

Local Sportsman of the Year sponsored by Everyone Active

Michael Smallwood

Triathlete Mike is the European Age group champion in Duathlon and then followed that up a month later by winning the European AG Sprint Triathlon.

He then won his third European title of the year by winning the 70 – 74 age group Aquathlon. Over the space of two September days, Mike won back to back world titles in Aquathlon and Triathlon.

Sports Photograph of the Year sponsored by Places for People

Adrian Howes “Over the last”

Lifetime Contribution to Sport sponsored by Decathlon

Tom Cardwell

Tom has run Corby Town Table Tennis club since 1975. The club has managed to develop a huge number of players across Corby.

Despite being 78, Tom still coaches every week and plays competitive table tennis. What also stands Tom out is that he has done most of this single handed.

Sports Personality of the Year sponsored by Travis Perkins

Eleanor Robinson