Heather’s marathon challenge

A Daventry woman who has battled cancer took on the gruelling task of five marathons in five days to raise money for other people with the disease.

Heather trained six days a week and was running up to 80 miles a week in training for the challenge for Cancer Research UK.

Craig Whalley, Heather Whalley, Fiona Cotton and Chris Cotton

The first marathon was on August 30 when Heather set off from Derbyshire.

Her last day saw her at the finish line outside the charity’s UK office in Angel, London.

Heather said: “I had such amazing support from friends, family and even strangers along the way.

“Having my runner friends meet me at various stages to do a few miles up to a full marathon meant so much to me. Without them and my husband supporting me every day I couldn’t have done it.”

Heather said lots of people spurred her on during the run, offering words of encouragement.

“People shared their stories of how they’d been touched by cancer,” she said.

Heather was diagnosed with Stage 2 Grade 2 breast cancer in 2006. The cancer had already spread to her lymph nodes.

“Five days after diagnosis I was having a major operation at the age of 31,” she said.

“Chemotherapy and radiotherapy followed - I had the works. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my ten years all clear on September 21.

“I can’t wait for the next challenge.”

Heather has raised more than £2,000.

Heather said: “I’d like to thank Chasers and The Peppermill in Daventry and friends Chris and Fiona Cotton, who drove and navigated every day and made sure we were running the right way!”

Visit www.justgiving.com/Heather-Whalley1 to donate.