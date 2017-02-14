The full list of the 19 hospitals facing closure

These are the 19 hospitals, including five major acute hospitals, that are marked for closure as the NHS faces its biggest shake up in a generation to plug a £22bn black hole in funding, according to an investigation by this newspaper.

Acute hospitals closing or at risk of closure:

:: South West London – one of five sites proposed to close – St Helier, St George’s, Epsom, Croydon, Kingston

:: North West London – future of Ealing Hospital in doubt :: Leicestershire – one of three acute hospital sites proposed to close

:: Black Country – merger of two general hospitals to a single site

:: Dorset – merger of Royal Bournemouth and Poole Hospital Community hospitals facing closure or redesignation:

:: Alston, Cumbria **

:: Maryport, Cumbria **

:: Wigton, Cumbria **

:: Hinkley and District Hospital, Leicestershire

:: Rutland Memorial Hospital, Leicestershire

:: Bolsover Local Hospital, Derbyshire

:: Newholme Hospital, Derbyshire

:: St Leonards, Dorset

:: Alderney, Dorset

:: Westhaven, Dorset

:: Ashburton, Devon *

:: Bovey Tracey, Devon *

:: Dartmouth, Devon *

:: Paignton, Devon *

(* To be replaced by health and well-being centres)

(** Closure of all beds under consideration)