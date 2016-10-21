Life-saving team from Northamptonshire’s ambulance service wins award

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has won a national award for one of its services.

The Community Response Team from EMAS won the emergency services team of the year award at the UK Heart Safe Awards.

The team picking up their award

EMAS head of Community Response, Michael Barnett-Connolly, said: “We are delighted to win the award in recognition of our regional Community Public Access Defibrillator (CPAD) initiative and collaborative work with the fire service and CFR colleagues across the East Midlands.

“Thanks to our initiatives we are helping more lives to be saved through early resuscitation and defibrillation.

“Well done everyone, a great achievement by the whole CFR and co-responder community.”

Community responders provide life-saving care in their local neighbourhood or workplace until the arrival of paramedics.