‘Don’t think you can’t do it just because other people say you can’t’: Daventry mum loses 7 stone in a year

A Daventry mother of two who once weighed 21 stone has lost more than 100 pounds in 12 months with the help and support of her weight loss group.

Becci Lane-Johnson, 36, joined Weight Watchers with a group of friends because they wanted to get fitter and shed some pounds. A year later she now weighs 13st 11oz.

But things could have different for Becci after her mum died unexpectedly at Christmas from a heart attack.

“My mum was incredibly proud of what I’d lost throughout the year but then one minute she was here, the next she was gone.

“We lost her so suddenly that I could’ve gone one way or the other.

“I could’ve jacked it in and turned to comfort eating or do the old me, if you like, but I didn’t. I stuck to it rigid, signed up to any race, anything that I could do.”

Becci started running, joined a gym and signed up for Weight Watchers in Daventry, which she attends every week at the leisure centre.

She described the group’s mentor, Sue Howe, as a constant support and wonderful person without whom she would not have been able to lose the weight and complete a 50-mile charity walk in May.

The fundraising walk, which she undertook with her father at her side, was in memory of her mother, began in London and ended in Henley, and raised money for the British Heart Foundation.

Now Becci is able to enjoy an active lifestyle and spend more quality time with the younger members of her family.

“I’ve got two children, a 12-year-old and a seven-year-old, and it’s lovely to be able to go out and not have to sit on the grass and watch my husband run around with them,” said Becci.

“Every day this week we’ve got up, gone to town, gone to the gym in the morning, walked around town, gone to the park.

“It’s nice to not have to think ‘God, I can’t do this’.”

She added: “I can now live, I’ve got my life back, I’ve got my children back. We can go and be a family of four as opposed to being a family of three with mum on the bench.”

Along with the fellow members of Daventry Weight Watchers, Becci has organised a charity ball in November to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, a charity close to her since her mother’s passing, and the event has given the women a new goal to aim for.

“Of course, now we’re all trying to lose weight through Weight Watchers to make sure our dresses fit us,” said Becci.

The 36-year-old wants to encourage other women who want to lose weight to take the first step and join their local weight watching group.

“Don’t think you can’t do it just because other people say you can’t. The biggest journey you’ll make is from your door to the first meeting.

“But once you’re in that meeting don’t look back, look forward and accept the fact you’ve got a brand new family who will support you all the way.”

Daventry Weight Watchers meet every Wednesday at the Saxon Suite in Daventry Leisure Centre at 10am, 5.45pm and 7pm.