Health experts urge people in Northamptonshire to order repeat medicines

Nearly 350 people left themselves without their repeat medicine over Christmas in Northamptonshire last year, according to health experts.

Now, NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group in the county is urging people not to leave it too late until ordering their prescriptions.

Many GP practices will have limited opening hours during the Christmas holidays and the majority of pharmacies will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Dr Matthew Davies, medical director at NHS Nene CCG, said: “For many, Christmas is a special time when people enjoy being with friends and family so the last thing we want for our patients is having that time spoilt by not being able to take regular medication.

“Many people with long term conditions rely on their prescribed medication to help them keep their condition under control. So, along with the presents, the turkey and tinsel, it's important that patients have enough medicine to see them through the festive period.

"With GP practices closed over the Christmas bank holidays, it’s important to order repeat prescriptions at least a week in advance so that the festive season can be enjoyed in good health. It is also important to remind any elderly relatives who are coming to visit," Dr Davies added.

"Now is also a good time to double check that home medicine cabinets are well stocked with over-the-counter remedies so that minor illnesses and injuries can be managed at home.

"Local pharmacies can provide useful advice and deal with minor ailments without people having to see their GP about winter bugs like coughs, colds, sore throats, stomach upsets and flu.”