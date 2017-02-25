Having a ball! Photo shows Daventry Rotary Club celebrating 75th anniversary of Rotary movement

Pictured above are members of the Daventry Rotary Club celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Rotary movement.

The photo was taken exactly 37 years ago, on February 25, 1980, at the event at the John O’Gaunt Hotel, Daventry.

The gentleman on the far left is Lieutenant Colonel John Walkelyne Chandos-Pole OBE, alongside his wife Mrs J Chandos-Pole.

The Lt Col was at the time the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire. He held the position for 17 years from 1967 until 1984.

The Rotary International movement, founded in 1905, boasts a global membership of close to 1.22 million people.

Its stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services and advance goodwill and peace around the world.