Have say on planning rules

People in the district are being invited to have their say on proposed changes to the planning application process.

Daventry District Council is consulting on the ‘Local Requirements’ for planning applications – this is a list of certain information that people have to provide to the council in order for their planning application to be registered.

The Local Requirements are reviewed every two years.

The consultation runs until 5pm on August 8, 2017. People can view the proposals at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/consultation and comments can be made by emailing planning@daventrydc.gov.uk.

Alternatively, write to Keith Thursfield, Development Control Manager, Daventry District Council, Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP.