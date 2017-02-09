Harry set for VIP treatment at estate agent’s launch

A little boy from Newnham who has cerebral palsy is going to be given VIP treatment when he is guest of honour at an event.

Harry Charlesworth will take centre stage when HM Lettings launch their new look and services tomorrow (Friday).

He suffers from cerebral palsy and a number of other complex conditions after experiencing strokes during birth, meaning he has significant ongoing healthcare needs.

A fundraising curry night in aid of The Helping Harry Trust got off to a flier when lettings and residential colleagues from Harrison Murray teamed up to hand his mum a cheque for £500.

Now four members of the Northampton team, plus a colleague from Harrison Murray’s East Hunsbury office, are set to take part in the 5k Colour Run in London’s Wembley Park in June to raise money for the 20-month-old.

Head of lettings Stephen Reade said: “Our forthcoming event is designed to showcase all of those positives and to have a bit of fun along the way, not to mention to show our support for Harry – he is a truly courageous local youngster.

“We hope as many people as possible can attend.”

Harry’s mum Hayley Charlesworth added: “Support for Harry from local people and business has been phenomenal and Harrison Murray’s wonderful contribution is the latest example of this.

“On behalf of Harry and the rest of the family we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

For more information on the Helping Harry Trust, you can go online and visit www.gofundme.com/2ptcczw.

The launch takes place tomorrow (Friday) from 12-3pm and everyone is welcome. HM Lettings is at Harrison Murray, 3 George Row, Northampton, NN1 1DF.